The dog days of summer are returning to the tri-state with a vengeance on Tuesday, Storm Team 4 says.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for New York City and urban New Jersey counties from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday as the humidity continues to build up, according to meteorologists.

During the six-hour stretch, the feel-like temperatures will range from the upper 90s to low 100s, forecasters say. A gusty wind will develop through the day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong, scattered storms will impact the north and west communities of the city Tuesday evening, Storm Team 4 said. However, it should stay dry until at least 4 p.m.

Those storms will pack damaging winds and possible hail in the distant northern and western counties. Although strong, the storms will bring a powerful cold front that will sweep through the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing a taste of refreshing and gorgeous weather that will last into next week, forecasters said.

