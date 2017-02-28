A huge sinkhole swallowed an SUV after a water main break flooded streets in Hoboken Tuesday morning.

Chopper 4 showed the muddied red SUV on its side as workers stood around the waterlogged pit on Willow Avenue between Fifth and Sixth avenues just before 7:30 a.m. No one was in the vehicle; it had apparently been submerged and workers only noticed it once the water receded.

Utility company Suez was investigating the break. It wasn't clear how many customers were affected.

Streets were shut down in the area as crews worked to repair the main. Some NJ Transit bus service was rerouted.