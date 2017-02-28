Two City Island residents are so frustrated by the persistent potholes that they made a video. John Chandler reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016)

Drivers are demanding a long-term solution to the pothole and flooding problems along a notorious stretch of Shore Road in the Bronx.

Brothers Tommy and James Breen have been relentless advocates for a solution, capturing hazardous road conditions with their drone. News 4 met them a year ago, when Tommy Breen began posting video to social networks of the conditions on Shore Road, which connects the borough with Westchester County and runs through Pelham Bay Park.

The Breens say it's happening again, and even in a mild winter, Department of Transportation fixes from last year won't last on Shore Road.

"It's a recurring problem," said James Breen.

Breen's video shows drivers slowing down to drive through potholes on the dilapidated roadway, or crossing over into oncoming traffic to avoid driving through snow. Some drivers come to a stop as they wait for others to pass by.

In August, the Breens questioned Mayor de Blasio at a town hall, and the mayor promised an answer in January. January came and went, and a long-term fix to Shore Road was left out of the capital budget.

Councilman James Vacca has a good idea why.

"It's too expensive," he said. "Nobody wants to deal with it."

Investigative Warning Signs Are Missing on Deadly Long Island Highway

By his estimate, it's a $30 million project. He's pushing for it to be included in the final budget come June.

"It's unsafe out here," he said. "This is a potentially tragic problem that needs to be dealt with."

News 4 asked the Department of Transportation about plans for fixing Shore Road, and a spokesman said they're working with the mayor on a plan.