Shoppers Not Leaving Anything to Chance Ahead of Crippling Nor'Easter | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Shoppers Not Leaving Anything to Chance Ahead of Crippling Nor'Easter

By Wale Aliyu

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    People are heading out to hardware stores to pick up shovels and snow blowers for the upcoming storm. Wale Aliyu reports (Published 38 minutes ago)

    The groundhogs that predicted six more weeks of winter may have been right.

    With several inches of snow, coastal flooding and high winds on the horizon shoppers are ready to battle the upcoming nor'easter headed to the tri-state. Possible blizzard conditions could make Tuesday's storm the worst this year.

    Shoppers flocked to stores, grabbing whatever they could to prepare for the winter weather. John DiMarco hurried out of his house today and found the very last snowblower at Lowes. Feeling unprepared, he hopes that meteorologists are overestimating the storm's impact.

    "Hopefully it is not as big as they are saying," he said. "I have a snowblower at home that doesn't work and now I'm here. I don't want 18 inches of snow, my back can't take it."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    U. S. Customs and Border Protection

    Shovels flew off the shelves at Lowes, who ran out by Sunday afternoon. Managers say the only reason they still have salt left is because the winter has been mild overall, but they expect more customers tomorrow.

    "We will continue to process and to get down heaters and pumps," said Lowes Service Manager Robyn McCracken. "Unfortunately, we're out of shovels and we're out of snowblowers but we will get as much salt down and solar salt."

    While shoppers worry about how they'll make it through, some feel that they'll get along just fine. Others say they're not taking any chances.

    "That's all right, no biggie," said Lenore Gajwski. "It's only snow, it happens all the time. We're not afraid of anything. We're New Jersey and we are strong."

    What to Expect (and When) With the Approaching Blizzard

    What to Expect: Storm Team 4 Breaks Down the Nor'easter Heading our Way
    AP

    "A bunch of snacks and water so the kids don't go crazy in the house," said Angelo Cilindrello. "I want to get some gasoline for my snowblower as they get the amount of snow they're calling for."

    Although the tri-state is still 36 hours away from the first snowfall, until then, residents will just have to deal with the bitterly cold and windy conditions.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us