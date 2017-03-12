People are heading out to hardware stores to pick up shovels and snow blowers for the upcoming storm. Wale Aliyu reports (Published 38 minutes ago)

The groundhogs that predicted six more weeks of winter may have been right.

With several inches of snow, coastal flooding and high winds on the horizon shoppers are ready to battle the upcoming nor'easter headed to the tri-state. Possible blizzard conditions could make Tuesday's storm the worst this year.

Shoppers flocked to stores, grabbing whatever they could to prepare for the winter weather. John DiMarco hurried out of his house today and found the very last snowblower at Lowes. Feeling unprepared, he hopes that meteorologists are overestimating the storm's impact.

"Hopefully it is not as big as they are saying," he said. "I have a snowblower at home that doesn't work and now I'm here. I don't want 18 inches of snow, my back can't take it."

Shovels flew off the shelves at Lowes, who ran out by Sunday afternoon. Managers say the only reason they still have salt left is because the winter has been mild overall, but they expect more customers tomorrow.

"We will continue to process and to get down heaters and pumps," said Lowes Service Manager Robyn McCracken. "Unfortunately, we're out of shovels and we're out of snowblowers but we will get as much salt down and solar salt."

While shoppers worry about how they'll make it through, some feel that they'll get along just fine. Others say they're not taking any chances.

"That's all right, no biggie," said Lenore Gajwski. "It's only snow, it happens all the time. We're not afraid of anything. We're New Jersey and we are strong."

"A bunch of snacks and water so the kids don't go crazy in the house," said Angelo Cilindrello. "I want to get some gasoline for my snowblower as they get the amount of snow they're calling for."

Although the tri-state is still 36 hours away from the first snowfall, until then, residents will just have to deal with the bitterly cold and windy conditions.