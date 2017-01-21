Man Shot in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police released this image of the shooter.

A man was shot in his side while on the sidewalk in Jackson Heights, police said Saturday.

The 24-year-old victim was at 90-01 37th Ave. at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a gunman dressed in black walked up and shot him on the right side of his torso, the NYPD said. The shooter then fled, police said.

The victim went to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

The shooter was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black bandanna, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.