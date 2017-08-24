Shooting Reported Outside White Castle in New Jersey: Police - NBC New York
Shooting Reported Outside White Castle in New Jersey: Police

    A shooting took place outside of a White Castle in New Jersey, authorities say.

    The Orange Police Department says the shooting occurred outside the restaurant on Central Avenue in Orange around 11 p.m.

    There was no immediate word on a condition of the victim, police said.

    Video from the scene shows yellow police tape near the restaurant as well as evidence markers on the ground and police cars with flashing lights blocking off a nearby street.

    An investigation is under way.

    Published 37 minutes ago

