Shirtless Man Attacks Woman in Queens Beauty Salon: NYPD

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in a Queens beauty salon before fleeing the scene early Thursday morning.
The shirtless man entered the salon near 164th Street around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. He got into a verbal dispute with a 29-year-old woman before punching her in the face and body.
The man then sexually assaulted her before he ran away, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is approximately 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
Published 11 minutes ago