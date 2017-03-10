Shirtless Man Attacks Woman in Queens Beauty Salon: NYPD

The suspect entered the salon without a shirt. He is approximately 6-feet tall and 200 pounds.

Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in a Queens beauty salon before fleeing the scene early Thursday morning.

The shirtless man entered the salon near 164th Street around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. He got into a verbal dispute with a 29-year-old woman before punching her in the face and body.

The man then sexually assaulted her before he ran away, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is approximately 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.