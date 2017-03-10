Shirtless Man Attacks Woman in Queens Beauty Salon: NYPD | NBC New York
Shirtless Man Attacks Woman in Queens Beauty Salon: NYPD

By Ashley Domagola

    NYPD
    The suspect entered the salon without a shirt. He is approximately 6-feet tall and 200 pounds.

    Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman in a Queens beauty salon before fleeing the scene early Thursday morning. 

    The shirtless man entered the salon near 164th Street around 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. He got into a verbal dispute with a 29-year-old woman before punching her in the face and body.

    The man then sexually assaulted her before he ran away, police said. 

    The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    U. S. Customs and Border Protection

    The suspect is approximately 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    Published 11 minutes ago

