Cops Hunt Man Punching Women in Queens Subway Stations | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Cops Hunt Man Punching Women in Queens Subway Stations

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Handout
    Sherlock Arana has been identified as the suspect.

    Authorities are looking for a 28-year-old man believed to have attacked two women in Queens subway stations in recent months. 

    Police say the suspect, identified as Sherlock Arana, made anti-ethnic remarks in both cases.

    In the first attack, on Dec. 8, he allegedly walked up to an 18-year-old woman in the 88th Street station, uttered the slurs and punched her in the face.

    In the second, Jan. 5 in the Hillside Avenue station, police allege Arana offered to swipe a 30-year-old woman into the subway system in exchange for money,  but she declined. When she did, he made an anti-ethnic comment and punched her in the back of the head. Police say the woman fell to the ground and hit her head; the suspect fled and the woman was treated at the scene. 

    Top News: Yemen, Cabalgata de Reyes and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Anyone with information about Arana's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Published 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices