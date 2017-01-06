Authorities are looking for a 28-year-old man believed to have attacked two women in Queens subway stations in recent months.

Police say the suspect, identified as Sherlock Arana, made anti-ethnic remarks in both cases.

In the first attack, on Dec. 8, he allegedly walked up to an 18-year-old woman in the 88th Street station, uttered the slurs and punched her in the face.

In the second, Jan. 5 in the Hillside Avenue station, police allege Arana offered to swipe a 30-year-old woman into the subway system in exchange for money, but she declined. When she did, he made an anti-ethnic comment and punched her in the back of the head. Police say the woman fell to the ground and hit her head; the suspect fled and the woman was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about Arana's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).