Small Shark Caught on Jones Beach

A small shark washed up on Jones Beach after being released by a fisherman Monday, giving beachgoers a small fright.

Jeff Yapalater says he was surf casting at the beach when a fisherman nearby caught a sand shark -- one of three that were caught that day, he says.

Beachgoers rushed to snap a few photos with the shark as the fisherman held it down, working to remove the hook from mouth. He then tried to drag it back into the water, but a couple of waves brought the shark back onto the beach, startling the people gathered there.

Eventually the shark was able to get into the ocean and swim off.