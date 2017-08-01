Small Shark Caught on Jones Beach

A small shark washed up on Jones Beach after being released by a fisherman Monday, giving beachgoers a small fright.
Jeff Yapalater says he was surf casting at the beach when a fisherman nearby caught a sand shark -- one of three that were caught that day, he says.
Beachgoers rushed to snap a few photos with the shark as the fisherman held it down, working to remove the hook from mouth. He then tried to drag it back into the water, but a couple of waves brought the shark back onto the beach, startling the people gathered there.
Eventually the shark was able to get into the ocean and swim off.
Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago