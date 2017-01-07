A 30-year-old man who escaped police custody inside a Manhattan hospital may have gone underground to take the subway, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

Officers have apprehended a 31-year-old man who escaped police custody inside a Manhattan hospital, police siad.

Burglary suspect Daniel Ortiz was found and arrested at Penn Station Saturday morning. He was charged with escape.

Authorities said he allegedly gave his name and date of birth to officers, but did not have proper identification on him when he was stopped by Amtrak police officers at around 7 a.m. Saturday. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Ortiz was being treated for an unknown injury at the emergency room inside the Lenox Hill Healthplex Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. last Thursday when he escaped, police said.

Officials said an officer was on the phone when he was supposed to be watching Ortiz. That officer has been suspended until an internal review is completed.

Amtrak police officers patrolling Penn Station on Saturday morning saw Ortiz acting suspiciously. He reportedly told them he was the man who fled police custody.

He also faces an escape charge. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his case.