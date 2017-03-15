Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Catrall and Cynthia Nixon at the UK premiere of 'Sex and the City 2' in London, England.

It's no surprise that Carrie Bradshaw and her group of spunky girlfriends have captivated the hearts of New York television fans — 'Sex and the City' is the state's favorite HBO series, according to a new report.

Frontier Communications and television provider ratings agency CableTV analyzed data from providers nationwide using Google Trends to compile a list of each state's favorite HBO original series. Only shows with at least one full season run before the end of 2016 were included.

If you're a New Yorker, you've probably seen every episode of "Sex and the City". The romantic comedy ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. As the title suggests, the show was filmed in New York City and even spawned two full-length movies.

New Jersey residents faithfully tuned in every week to keep up with who was getting whacked on "The Sopranos", the state's favorite show. Like the Manhattanites of "Sex and the City", the critically acclaimed crime drama revolved around a New Jersey mob family.

Both shows developed a huge following in their respective filming locations and are credited with boosting HBO's popularity.

"Divorce" is the network's most popular series in the country as the favorite show of 12 states. By contrast, "Game of Thrones" is the least popular show despite winning 38 Emmy Awards; only New Hampshire and Alaska are crazy about the fantasy drama.

Science fiction thriller "Westworld" regined supreme in three states: Colorado, Massachusetts and Washington. Coincidentally, all three states have legalized marijuana, though there's no correlation between the love of smoking herb and smoking guns.