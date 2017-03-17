Sex Offender Kidnaps Boy Walking to School: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Sex Offender Kidnaps Boy Walking to School: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 4 NY
    A boy was kidnapped by a convicted sex offender on his way to school in the Bronx Friday, police say

    A convicted sex offender allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old boy on his way to school Friday morning and took him to his basement apartment in the Bronx, where the child was able to escape, police say. 

    The boy was snatched by the registered sex offender in front of 3214 Kingsbridge Ave. at about 8:30 a.m., according to police. 

    He was put into the back of a van, then taken to the suspect's basement apartment at 3817 Bailey Ave., police said. Neighbors say it's a group home for the mentally disabled.

    "They take care of the people that live there. They take them to the store, they bring them outside to get some fresh air," said Melissa Urbina. "But I never thought of a kidnapping." 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    The boy was told to stay inside but he managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct stationhouse.

    When shown several mugshots, the boy was able to identify his alleged kidnapper and police arrested the man at his apartment. 

    The child was not hurt. Police are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending against the man. 

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us