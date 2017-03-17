Sex Offender Kidnaps Boy Walking to School: NYPD

A boy was kidnapped by a convicted sex offender on his way to school in the Bronx Friday, police say

A convicted sex offender allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old boy on his way to school Friday morning and took him to his basement apartment in the Bronx, where the child was able to escape, police say.

The boy was snatched by the registered sex offender in front of 3214 Kingsbridge Ave. at about 8:30 a.m., according to police.

He was put into the back of a van, then taken to the suspect's basement apartment at 3817 Bailey Ave., police said. Neighbors say it's a group home for the mentally disabled.

"They take care of the people that live there. They take them to the store, they bring them outside to get some fresh air," said Melissa Urbina. "But I never thought of a kidnapping."

The boy was told to stay inside but he managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct stationhouse.

When shown several mugshots, the boy was able to identify his alleged kidnapper and police arrested the man at his apartment.

The child was not hurt. Police are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending against the man.