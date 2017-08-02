An 18-year-old New Jersey man faces a litany of sex crime and other charges for allegedly breaking into a 71-year-old woman's home as she slept and attacking her.

John Santiago, of Boonton, allegedly broke into the woman's home early Tuesday and stole money from her purse. He then walked into the woman's bedroom, where she was sleeping, woke her up and "engaged in an act of sexual contact against her," prosecutors allege.

Santiago then allegedly tried to have sex with her, but the victim fought back. Prosecutors say a physical altercation ensued. The suspect fled.

Santiago was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact and other crimes. He was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility. It wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Detective Craig May of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.