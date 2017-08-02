18-Year-Old Thief Breaks Into Home of Sleeping 71-Year-Old Woman, Tries to Have Sex With Her: Prosecutors - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

18-Year-Old Thief Breaks Into Home of Sleeping 71-Year-Old Woman, Tries to Have Sex With Her: Prosecutors

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    18-Year-Old Thief Breaks Into Home of Sleeping 71-Year-Old Woman, Tries to Have Sex With Her: Prosecutors

    An 18-year-old New Jersey man faces a litany of sex crime and other charges for allegedly breaking into a 71-year-old woman's home as she slept and attacking her. 

    John Santiago, of Boonton, allegedly broke into the woman's home early Tuesday and stole money from her purse. He then walked into the woman's bedroom, where she was sleeping, woke her up and "engaged in an act of sexual contact against her," prosecutors allege. 

    Santiago then allegedly tried to have sex with her, but the victim fought back. Prosecutors say a physical altercation ensued. The suspect fled. 

    Santiago was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated sexual assault, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact and other crimes. He was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility. It wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney. 

    Top News Pics: Amazon Seeks 50,000 New Hires at Job Fair

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Scott Olson/Getty

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Detective Craig May of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us