Cops Investigate Sex Attack on Walking Path at Popular Beach

Police are investigating a violent midday sex attack on a walking path at a popular Connecticut beach.

Authorities say they got a call about the attack on one of the paths leading from Fairfield's Jennings Beach to the parking lot around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The pathway was on the east side of the lot, according to police.

Details on the nature of the attack or any injuries to the victim were not immediately released.

Police say the suspect is believed to be around 19 years old and 5 feet 10.

He was wearing a bright red T-shirt, zip-fly shorts and beige sandals. Minutes before the attack, cops say he was seen with two other men who appeared to be around his age.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).