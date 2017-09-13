Police are looking for the man they said sneaked into a pregnant Bronx woman's apartment using the building's fire escape, then forced her to touch his privates. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016)

The man who police said sneaked into a pregnant woman's Bronx apartment using a fire escape before forcing her to touch his genitals has sexually attacked a second woman at gunpoint after breaking into home the same way.

Authorities said the man, who broke into the pregnant woman's apartment on Nov. 6, also climbed into a woman's bedroom in the Bronx about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Once inside, authorities said he sexually attacked and robbed her at gunpoin and left by climbing down the fire escape.

After the first attack, a woman who said she comforted the victim told News 4 that the 20-year-old had just moved into the apartment the day of the attack.

The woman said the attacker forced the victim to take off her clothes and was going to rape her until he saw that she was pregnant.

"I just stayed with her to try to calm her down," said the woman.

The man was caught on camera around the time of the Nov. 6 attack and is wanted on attempted rape charges. Police said on Wednesday they were scouring the area around the second attack for more footage.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.