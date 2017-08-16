Man Wanted in Stairwell Sex Attack on 13-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Man Wanted in Stairwell Sex Attack on 13-Year-Old Girl in the Bronx

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Surveillance video shows the suspect walking down the street.

    (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Police are looking for a man they say followed a 13-year-old girl from the street into a residential building, then into a stairwell, where they say he tried to put his hands down her pants and take off her clothes. 

    Authorities say the victim was attacked shortly before 8 p.m. Monday near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in the Bronx. 

    She fought off the suspect, police say, and he ran off. 

    Cops released surveillance video of him walking on the street (above). Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

    Top News Pics: Trump Blames 'Both Sides' on Va. Violence

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us