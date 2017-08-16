Police are looking for a man they say followed a 13-year-old girl from the street into a residential building, then into a stairwell, where they say he tried to put his hands down her pants and take off her clothes.

Authorities say the victim was attacked shortly before 8 p.m. Monday near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in the Bronx.

She fought off the suspect, police say, and he ran off.

Cops released surveillance video of him walking on the street (above). Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.