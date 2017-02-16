The mother of a severely autistic and emaciated 17-year-old Hartford boy was arrested Wednesday, days after her son died, according to police.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Tirado was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, hours after he was brought to the hospital, and the medical examiner reached out to police to report some suspicious findings, according to Hartford Police.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) contacted us here at the police department and said they wanted to show us some suspicious things with the victim," Deputy Chief Brian Foley told NBC Connecticut.

Matthew Tirado’s mother, 33-year-old mother, Katiria Tirado, called 911 at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday and said her son was vomiting at an apartment on 519 Park Street and had “gall stones,” police said. Emergency crews responded to the home and brought Matthew to the Hartford Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

When the OCME called detectives, police began to investigate the incident as a possible homicide.

Hartford Police learned the 5-foot-9 teen weighed approximately 88 pounds, was severely autistic and had cuts; bruises on his arms, face and chest; and broken bones, Foley said.

“Emaciated would be the word to describe the victim. Unfortunately again, numerous cuts and bruises to his arms face and chest broken bones as well as injuries not consistent with normal living,” Foley said.

The results of the autopsy are pending further studies.

A 9-year-old girl living in the Park Street apartment was in "good health" and underwent evaluation, according to Foley.

Katiria Tirado was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with cruelty of a person.

Her bond was set at $200,000 and she is due in court today.

Tirado has outstanding motor vehicle-related arrest warrants in Wethersfield, but has no criminal history in Hartford, Foley said.