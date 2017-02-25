A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties within New York and New Jersey until 9 p.m.

Storms are expected to move in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday. There could be a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to a quarter of an inch of rain, but higher precipitation amounts are possible.

The unseasonably warm temperatures we've been experiencing will drop sharply by evening, with temps expected to drop to 37 degrees. Sunshine will transition into partly cloudy skies as southwest winds create a nighttime breeze.

Below are the counties affected by the severe thunderstorm watch:

Bergen, NJ

Columbia, NY

Dutchess, NY

Essex, NJ

Greene, NY

Hunterdon, NJ

Middlesex, NJ

Morris, NJ

Orange, NY

Passaic, NJ

Putnam, NY

Rockland, NY

Somerset, NJ

Sullivan, NY

Sussex, NJ

Ulster, NY

Union, NJ

Warren, NJ

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Sullivan County in addition to the severe thunderstorm watch.