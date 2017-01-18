Serial Robber Hits Several Drugstores in Brooklyn, Manhattan for $3,400 in Fragrances: NYPD | NBC New York
    The NYPD is on the hunt for a serial robber with a penchant for perfumes.

    An investigation revealed that the 40-year-old thief hit several drug stores throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn from Nov. 29 to Jan. 10, police said. The suspect primarily targeted Duane Reade, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores for the seven heists.

    Authorties said he stole various colognes and perfumes from display racks and locked display cases and cabinets in each drug store before fleeing the scene.

    The total value of the stolen scents is approximately $3,427, police said.

    The suspect is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red-burgundy winter hat. 

    Anyone with information in regards to this crime is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

