Chopper 4 captured NYPD officers arresting a man who law enforcement sources later said is a suspected car thief.

A man with a long rap sheet for robbery, drugs and assault on cops was taken into custody after a police chase in the Bronx Monday, law enforcement officials say.

It began when officers tried to pull over a van they suspected was stolen near Tiffany and East 165th streets just before 6 p.m., law enforcement officials said. The driver backed up and hit the patrol car, then took off.

The car finally stopped at East 175th Street and Marion Avenue, and police took the suspect into custody. Chopper 4 was over the scene and exclusively captured the arrest.

The suspect, Jimmy Alvardo, has a history of 31 arrests dating back to 1987, authorities said. He was on parole for his most recent conviction of hitting an officer.

In September 2006, he hit a uniformed officer while driving, and the cop was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a leg injury, officials said.

He's also failed to answer summonses for vehicle infractions 115 times, according to officials.

Alvarado is expected to face charges of reckless endangerment, bail jumping, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, officials say.