Police are looking for a serial burglar who's been breaking into homes in Queens using a fire escape and getting away with as much as thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Police say the 31 breaks-ins stretch back to December, all within a few blocks of each other in Ridgewood.

In nearly all the cases, the man gets into the home using a fire ecape, and in several instances, he's taken several thousand dollars in cash. He's also gotten away with mementos, personal documents, electronics, jewelry and collectibles.

Mostly, the residents returned to find their homes ransacked but in a few cases, they've encountered the burglar or watched him try to get in, police say. An 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl at a home near Onderdonk and 69th avenues actually watched the man try to get into their home using a window the evening of Friday, March 3, and they fled and called police.

FDNY Investigates Report of Person Struck by Falling Ice

FDNY responded to a report of a person struck by falling ice in midtown Wednesday. (Published 6 hours ago)

One 23-year-old woman awoke to find the man entering her bedroom with a flashlight the evening of Monday, Feb. 13, according to police. She screamed, scaring off the burglar. Police discovered the suspect had gotten into the home near Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue by breaking off the deadbolt lock.

In at least two cases, residents were returning from a vacation when they found their homes burglarized, police say.

The burglaries or attempted burglaries being linked to the man include:

Friday, Dec. 30, near Grove Street and Fairview Avenue

Monday, Jan. 9, near Menahan Street and Seneca Avenue

Monday, Jan. 9, near Grove Street and Woodward Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 12, near Linden Street and Cypress Avenue

Monday, Jan. 16, near Onderdonk Avenue and 69th Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 19, near Madison Street and 64th Street

Thursday, Jan. 23, near Madison Street and 64th Street

Friday, Jan. 27, near Gates Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue

Friday, Jan. 27, near Cypress Avenue and Madison Street

Thursday, Feb. 2, near Seneca Avenue and Menahan Street

Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Grove Street and Woodward Avenue

Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Cypress Avenue and Harman Street

Monday, Feb. 13, at two different apartments in a building near Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue

Monday, Feb. 13, near Harman Street and Seneca Avenue

Wednesday, Feb. 22, near Cypress Avenue and Menahan Street

Thursday, Feb. 23, near Seneca Avenue and Weirfield Street

Thursday, Feb. 23, near Palmetto Street and Cypress Avenue

Thursday, Feb. 23, near Seneca Avenue and Bleecker Street

Saturday, Feb. 25, at an unidentified location

Monday, Feb. 27, near 71st Avenue and 60th Street

Monday, Feb. 27, at an unidentified location

Wednesday, March 1, near Harman Street and Seneca avenue

Thursday, March 2, near 71st Avenue and 60th Street

Friday, March 3, near Onderdonk Avenue and 69th Avenue

Friday, March 3, near Cypress Avenue and Harman Street

Wednesday, March 8, near Cypress Avenue and Harman Street

Wednesday, March 8, near Madison Street and Woodward Avenue

Friday, March 10, near Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue

Monday, March 13, at two different apartments in a building near Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.