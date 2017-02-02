Brooklyn College will have a famous former student deliver this year's commencement address: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The CUNY college made the announcement via its Twitter page Thursday afternoon, featuring an image with Sanders' signature black rectangular glasses and mussed tuft of white hair.

"Just announced: @SenSanders will be our 2017 commencement speaker at @barclayscenter in May! #BCfamily #FeeltheBern," the college tweeted.

The Brooklyn native will address the class of 2017 at the Barclays Center May 30.

The former presidential candidate attended the university for a year from 1959 to 1960 before he transferred to the University of Chicago. The switch was allegedly prompted by a combination of his mother's death during his freshman year and aspirations of attending a different school, amNewYork reported.

Alumni and students were elated upon hearing the news.

This isn't the first time CUNY has tapped a high-profile commencement speaker for one of its schools.

Former first lady Michelle Obama addressed City College's class of 2016 last June. Hillary Clinton spoke at the college's 1999 graduation, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was the speaker and honorary degree recipient at City College's 2004 commencement ceremony.

