 See Inside the Luxury NYC Apartment Complex Offering Studios Starting at $1,450 - NBC New York
OLY-NY

See Inside the Luxury NYC Apartment Complex Offering Studios Starting at $1,450

By Chelsea Crane

22 minutes ago

Be a nosey neighbor and look inside the new NYC luxury Manhattan apartment offering units for as low as $1,450.

The apartments are in the new Via 57 West in the Hell's Kitchen Section. It's the pyramid shaped one. The building is offering 36 units as a part of New York Housing Connect, which people can apply to live until October 11.

A studio apartment in Via 57 West would usually go for a minimum of $3,415, according to their website listing directory. Read more here.

Applications close October 11. Credit: AP Images, Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

