A second grader brought a stun gun to school, Local 237 President Greg Floyd said Friday.

The 7-year-old allegedly brought the stun gun to P.S. 153 in Upper Manhattan.

Department of Education spokeswoman Toya Holness said the NYPD removed the electroshock weapon.

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority. The NYPD immediately responded and safely recovered the non-functioning stun gun," she said in a statement. "We are providing the school with additional supports and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken."