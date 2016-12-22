Gov. Cuomo gave NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff a tour of the brand new Second Avenue subway on the Upper East Side. He also announced that it would be opening to the public on Jan. 1. (Published Monday, Dec. 19, 2016)

The 96th Street station on the long-awaited Second Avenue subway line is open to the public Thursday for a sneak preview, multiple sources familiar with the decision tell NBC 4 New York.

Members of the public will be able to walk inside the station, check out the Metrocard machines, mezzanine, escalators and platforms.

Gov. Cuomo is expected to announce details Thursday afternoon. The MTA is also planning to offer additional previews before service officially begins on the line New Year's Day.

Construction on the current iteration of the Second Avenue line began in 2007 but planning for it stretches back generations. It was first proposed by a Public Service Commission engineer in 1919 as part of an expansion of the transit system; the city has been working on its plan for the line since 1929.

Under the first phase of the project, trains will run from 63rd Street to 96th Street -- a three-stop extension of the Q train that has been a century in the making. The second phase will extend the line up to 125th Street.

A ceremonial ride on Dec. 31 will usher in train service on the $4.5 billion first phase.

Cuomo previously said the new Q subway stations — at 72nd, 86th and 96th streets — give riders a sense of space and air, and that rubber tracks will quiet the noisy trains as they roll into the stations.

"When have you ever had that sense in the subway system?" he said. "Architecturally, the design, it's much more open."

Cuomo promised that street life will be better on the congested Upper East Side once the new subway stations open and traffic flows more freely. He wants everyone to come together at the end of the month for the historic moment.

"The mayor, you are invited, the deputy mayor all New Yorkers because this is cause for celebration," he said.