As Second Avenue Subway Ridership Soars, MTA Plans to Add Two Q Trains
As Second Avenue Subway Ridership Soars, MTA Plans to Add Two Q Trains

By Andrew Siff

    Ridership has soared since the new station opened, numbers show.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The Second Avenue subway has gotten so popular that the MTA says it will add two more Q trains per day.

    Beginning in the fall, one train will be added during the morning rush hour, and the other during the evening rush, officials said Monday. 

    When the Second Avenue subway opened in January, there were 124,000 daily riders. It's since soared 42 percent to a daily ridership of 176,000 as of the first two weeks of May, the MTA says. 

    Meanwhile, congestion has eased at the four Lexington Avenue stations closest to the Second Avenue line: daily ridership is down 26 percent overall, and down 40 percent during the morning rush. 


    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

