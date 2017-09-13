Officials searched the waters in Queens for a couple of hours looking for a missing swimmer, the FDNY says.

The NYPD deployed an air and sea rescue team and dropped divers into the water at Rockaway Beach in Far Rockaway after an emergency call was made around 6 p.m. Wednesday about the missing swimmer, according to the FDNY.

After about two hours of searching with no swimmer found, officials ended the search. There was no immediate word if the search-and-rescue mission would resume Thursday morning.

Police are still investigating.

There have been weather alerts for high risk for rip currents.