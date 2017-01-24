A Bronx school safety agent is hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries after being hit by at least two vehicles, one of which fled the scene after the accident Tuesday morning, according to a union representative and police.

The 59-year-old safety agent assigned to Lehman High School was trying to cross the street at East Tremont and Tan Place around 6 a.m. when he was hit.

Police say a sedan driver who hit him stayed at the scene, but Derek Jackson, director of Local 237's law enforcement division, tells NBC 4 New York the agent was hit by at least one other car that drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.