School Safety Agent Critically Hurt in Possible Bronx Hit-and-Run: Rep | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

School Safety Agent Critically Hurt in Possible Bronx Hit-and-Run: Rep

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    The victim's identity has not been released.

    A Bronx school safety agent is hospitalized with severe head trauma and other injuries after being hit by at least two vehicles, one of which fled the scene after the accident Tuesday morning, according to a union representative and police.

    The 59-year-old safety agent assigned to Lehman High School was trying to cross the street at East Tremont and Tan Place around 6 a.m. when he was hit.

    Police say a sedan driver who hit him stayed at the scene, but Derek Jackson, director of Local 237's law enforcement division, tells NBC 4 New York the agent was hit by at least one other car that drove off.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York
    Published 28 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us