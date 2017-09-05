Scattered Storms, Showers Move Into Tri-State Overnight

Much of the tri-state overnight will see widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce damaging winds, heavy downpours, lightning and hail, Storm Team 4 says.

It will be dreary all night into Wednesday with the weather remaining rocky until Thursday morning, according to forecasters. There were thunderstorm warnings in effect for some parts of the tri-state Tuesday and a small craft advisory remains in effect along the Jersey Shore and parts of Long Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Get the latest weather alerts here.

Wednesday could see more clouds and scattered showers, but things are expected to brighten up by Thursday afternoon, meteorologists say. It will dry up and the skies will clear.

The rest of the workweek will feature cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to mid-70s, but conditions look perfect for an almost fall weekend.

