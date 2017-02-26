A woman was rescued from the Saugatuck River after people in a waterside restaurant heard her screaming for help and police boarded a civilian boat to reach her, officials said.

The woman was in a car that plunged into the river from the State Boat Launch in Westport. A man who was in the car with her, 76-year-old Richard Lamendola, of Syosset, died, police said.

Diners at the Whelk Restaurant heard the woman's screams Saturday night and called 911, police said.

Emergency responders found the woman in the middle of the river and heading north in the current.

Firefighters and police officers boarded a civilian boat to rescue her, police said.

The man was found about a half hour later near the Bridge Street bridge, police said.