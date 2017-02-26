Woman Rescued, Man Dies When Car Plunges into Saugatuck River: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Rescued, Man Dies When Car Plunges into Saugatuck River: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Westport Police Department

    A woman was rescued from the Saugatuck River after people in a waterside restaurant heard her screaming for help and police boarded a civilian boat to reach her, officials said. 

    The woman was in a car that plunged into the river from the State Boat Launch in Westport. A man who was in the car with her, 76-year-old Richard Lamendola, of Syosset, died, police said. 

    Diners at the Whelk Restaurant heard the woman's screams Saturday night and called 911, police said. 

    Emergency responders found the woman in the middle of the river and heading north in the current. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    Firefighters and police officers boarded a civilian boat to rescue her, police said. 

    The man was found about a half hour later near the Bridge Street bridge, police said. 

    Published 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us