Listeria can cause fever, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions in addition to muscle aches

Cheese manufacturer Sargento Foods Inc. has recalled several of its Colby cheese products due to a potential listeria contamination.

Sargento Foods said they were notified by supplier Deutsch Kase Hause that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese used in their products may have been contaminated with listeria.

The affected products are the 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento's Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12, 2017 and May 20, 2017 and the 8-ounce Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14, 2017 and July 12, 2017. The products were packaged at the company's Plymouth, Wisconsin facility.

No illnesses have been reported.

Out of caution, Sargento is also recalling the following retail products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 ounces, UPC 4610000109, with sell-by date of June 11, 2017

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 ounces, UPC 4610000108, with sell-by dates of "12JUN17B", "09JUL17B" and "10JUL17B"

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 ounces, UPC 4610040002, with sell-by dates of "H14JUN17", "F28JUN17" and "D28JUN17"

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 ounces, UPC 4610040014, with sell-by date of "F05JUL17"

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 ounces, UPC 4610040076, with sell-by date of "F05JUL17"

No other branded products are affected by the recall. The company encourages consumers to use the "Search Product" tool on its website to detemine if your cheese is affected and if so, what to do.

"Food safety is our number one priority at Sargento. We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation will be resolved in a timely manner," the company said in a statement. "Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are in full cooperation with the federal Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate and resolve this issue."

Consumers can also call Sargento Foods Inc. at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time, or visit the Sargento.com Contact Us page.