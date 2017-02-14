Liam McAtasney, left, is accused of strangling Sarah Stern, center, during a robbery, while Preston Taylor, right, allegedly helped him try to cover up the crime.

What to Know Sarah Stern was last seen at her Neptune City home Dec. 2; her body has never been found

Two of Stern's longtime friends have been arrested in her death -- one accused of murder, another accused of helping him cover it up

Stern, an aspiring artist, is a graduate of Neptune High School, where she played softball and was a member of the swim team

The 19-year-old man accused of murder, conspiracy and other charges in the death of a young woman investigators say was strangled during a robbery at her New Jersey home in December is due in court Tuesday.

Liam McAtasney, of Neptune City, faces a detention hearing in which prosecutors will argue while he should remain behind bars as he awaits trial. He is accused of killing Sarah Stern, a longtime childhood friend of his, and his suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Preston Taylor, allegedly helped him try to cover up the crime by tossing the 19-year-old woman's body off a bridge.

Prosecutors have said McAtasney stole thousands of dollars from Stern. Cash was found in a safe buried at a park in Neptune. Stern's clothing was found in another safe buried on Sandy Hook.

At a court hearing last week, prosecutors said Taylor, once the dead woman's prom date, told police McAtansey had planned Stern's slaying for six months.

The high school prom date who's now a suspected accomplice in the murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern allegedly confessed to helping his roommate dispose of her body, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

The roommates allegedly dumped Stern's body off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar after hiding it in the bushes behind her home for eight hours.

Meanwhile, the search for Stern's body continues. Divers and helicopter units first scoured the Shark River in early December after finding Stern's fully operational car parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the bridge, the keys still in the ignition, Dec. 3.

Investigators returned there several weeks ago to continue looking, acknowledging that currents and tides may have swept her body out to the Atlantic. Monmouth Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said at the time, "We are hoping for a miracle." Stern's family has said they just want to bring her home.

Stern, an aspiring artist, is a graduate of Neptune High School, where she played softball and was a member of the swim team. She went to Brookdale Community College for a year, where she studied art and TV production.