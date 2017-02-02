A 19-year-old man faces first-degree felony murder and other charges in the disappearance of Sarah Stern, the 19-year-old New Jersey woman who vanished from her home in early December, and another young man is accused of helping him try to cover up the crime. Brian Thompson reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A 19-year-old man faces first-degree felony murder and other charges in the disappearance of Sarah Stern, the 19-year-old New Jersey woman who vanished from her home in early December, and another young man is accused of helping him try to cover up the crime.

Sarah Stern's body has not been found. According to prosecutors, Liam McAtasney strangled the young woman in the course of committing a robbery at her Neptune City home Dec. 2. A second 19-year-old man, Preston Taylor, allegedly helped McAtasney get Stern's body out of the house and throw her over the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar, prosecutors say.

Taylor faces charges of conspiracy, hindering apprehension and other crimes. The relationship of the defendants to Stern wasn't clear, but they all lived in the same town.

The arrests announced Thursday are the culmination of a nearly two-month investigation into Stern's disapperance. Her fully operational 1994 silver, four-door Oldsmobile Eight-Eight was found abandoned on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the bridge, and many assumed she killed herself.

Specialized divers and water rescuers scoured the Shark River for any evidence of Stern after her car was located, but none was found.

McAtasney and Taylor are due in court later Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if either man had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Stern was a student at Neptune High School, where she played softball and was a member of the swim team.

Earlier this month, the missing woman's father, Michael Stern, said the family was at a loss -- and the holidays were particularly difficult. He said his daughter loved Christmas.

"It's a gut-wrenching experience that no parent should have to go through," Michael Stern told NJ.com.

The family had no immediate comment on the development in the investigation Thursday.