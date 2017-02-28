Authorities are looking for a man in a Santa hat who groped two women in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month.

Police say the man, seen wearing a red Santa hat, rose sunglasses and a sweater around his neck, grabbed a 32-year-old woman's buttocks as she waited on the R/W platform at the 23rd Street Station Feb. 8 after 7 p.m.

The woman left the station and the man stayed behind. Police say the suspect then walked up to a 34-year-old woman on the stairs that lead to the street level and grabbed her buttocks as well. She also walked away.

Police say the two women reported the gropings separately.

The suspect was last seen walking west on 22nd Street. Police released a surveillance image of him (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.