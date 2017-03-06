A city sanitation employee was arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman in a Queens motel and then impersonated a police officer, according to the NYPD.

Police sources say that Jason Alvear, 40, knocked on a woman's hotel room door just after 5:15 a.m. Monday, and when she answered the door, pressed his body against her and tried to remove her clothes.

When she resisted and threatened to call the police, he flashed a badge and said that he was a cop, according to sources. Alvear, who is a Department of Sanitation employee, was actually showing a santiation shield.

The incident took place at the Red Roof Inn in Long Island City. Alvear and the victim did not know each other, police sources say.

He was charged with sex abuse and impersonating an officer.

It was not immediately clear if Alvear had an attorney.