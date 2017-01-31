The man behind the Salt Bae meme that swept the Internet this month is reportedly opening a restaurant in Manhattan this fall, according to a published report.

The New York Post reports that Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe will be opening a steakhouse in the CBS building at 60 W. 53rd St., although a spokesperson for China Grill, which currently occupies the location, disputes the address, according to Eater.

Gökçe gained Internet fame when a video of him sprinkling salt on a steak with a peculiar flick of the wrist gained millions of views in a matter of weeks.

Gökçe got the attention of celebrities like Rihanna and Ben Affleck, who wore the meme on T-shirts, and James Corden who dedicated a segment of the Late Late Show to the chef's unique salt-sprinkling style. An Austrailian artist even recreated the meme as a mural in Melbourne.

Gökçe has seven steakhouses and burger joints in Turkey and Dubai, and is set to open a London location later this year.

The restaurant will have Gökçe's signature butcher shop in the front and an open kitchen dining area, according to the post.