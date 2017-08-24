Faces of the Fallen: 10 Sailors in Ship Collision Identified

Ten sailors, three from the tri-state area, went missing following an Aug. 21 collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker. Only one set of remains -- those belonging to a 22-year-old from New Jersey -- have been recovered. After more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts across 2,100 square miles of water, the U.S. Navy has suspended its search efforts. Their identities -- the oldest just 31 years old -- were officially released Thursday as the nation mourns with their grieving families.

