A SWAT team descended on a New Jersey block overnight after police got a report of a man threatening to kill his girlfriend, leading to an hours-long standoff that culminated with the suspect being found hiding in the ceiling, authorities say.

Police in Plainfield first responded to the apartment on East Seventh Street after getting a call about a domestic dispute around midnight Tuesday. A 19-year-old woman met them outside, and she told the cops that her boyfriend, 40-year-old Elmer Garcia, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, officials say.

The woman also told cops Garcia had barricaded himself in the apartment.

The building was evacuated. The Union County SWAT team was called in and negotiators tried to get Garcia to surrender. He did not.

Eventually, SWAT team members forced their way into the apartment and found Garcia hiding in the ceiling above a bedroom closet. He was taken into custody around 3:20 a.m., more than three hours after the initial call to police. Authorities say various charges will be filed.

It wasn't clear if Garcia had retained an attorney.