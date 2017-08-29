SWAT Finds 40-Year-Old Man Hiding in Bedroom Closet Ceiling After Alleged Death Threats Against 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Prompt Hours-Long Standoff in New Jersey - NBC New York
OLY-NY

SWAT Finds 40-Year-Old Man Hiding in Bedroom Closet Ceiling After Alleged Death Threats Against 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Prompt Hours-Long Standoff in New Jersey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SWAT Finds 40-Year-Old Man Hiding in Bedroom Closet Ceiling After Alleged Death Threats Against 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Prompt Hours-Long Standoff in New Jersey
    SDNTV, NBC 7

    A SWAT team descended on a New Jersey block overnight after police got a report of a man threatening to kill his girlfriend, leading to an hours-long standoff that culminated with the suspect being found hiding in the ceiling, authorities say. 

    Police in Plainfield first responded to the apartment on East Seventh Street after getting a call about a domestic dispute around midnight Tuesday. A 19-year-old woman met them outside, and she told the cops that her boyfriend, 40-year-old Elmer Garcia, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her, officials say. 

    The woman also told cops Garcia had barricaded himself in the apartment. 

    The building was evacuated. The Union County SWAT team was called in and negotiators tried to get Garcia to surrender. He did not. 

    Top News Photos: Melbourne Rallies for Same-Sex Marriage

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Scott Barbour/Getty Images

    Eventually, SWAT team members forced their way into the apartment and found Garcia hiding in the ceiling above a bedroom closet. He was taken into custody around 3:20 a.m., more than three hours after the initial call to police. Authorities say various charges will be filed. 

    It wasn't clear if Garcia had retained an attorney.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us