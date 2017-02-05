Law enforcement authorities, including SWAT squads from Hudson and Bergen counties, blocked off a West New York neighborhood following reports of gunfire early Sunday morning.

The area east of Kennedy Boulevard near 59th and Jackson Streets was blocked off, reported NorthJersey.com. Authorities have advised people to avoid the area and told residents to stay inside their homes.

Police remained mum on details about the incident and have yet to answer requests for comment.

Several police vehicles from North Jersey municipalities, including Crime Scene Unit vans and a black SWAT truck, filled the street and even the sidewalks as SWAT officers and detectives swarmed the area.

Denisse Montes, whose bedroom is near the sidewalk, was woken up by gunshots at around 2:15 a.m. She peered outside her window and saw police officers pointing guns at her neighbors home as sirens went off.

"We called the police department but they said 'oh, everything is under control', but they wouldn't really tell us anything," she said. "I have no clue who he is, I don't even know how he looks."

She said her my neighbor's son was in McDonalds and he heard something about an accident before gunshots rang out. That's when the suspect allegedly ran into the basement of a home across the street, where neighbors say an arsenal of weapons are stashed, Montes said.

George Payan, 22, said he was on his way back home at around 3 a.m. when police officers had stopped him and told him he couldn't go to his house.

"What I heard was that the cops were chasing the suspect and right on my block he fired at officers and then went to hide in his house," he told the website. "My parents told me on the phone there were cops all over, SWAT, everything. There was a guy with a gun barricaded inside his house."

Residents are shaken that a violent incident took place in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"This neighborhood is so quiet, that's why I like it," Montes said. "It's scary now to know you don't even know who lives next door."