SUV Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrian and Smashes Into Queens Storefront

    A pedestrian who was hit was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

    An SUV driver somehow lost control of the vehicle in Queens, jumped the curb and hit a pedestrian before smashing into a storefront Monday, police say. 

    It's not clear what caused the 1:30 p.m. accident on College Point Boulevard in College Point. The pedestrian was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. 

    Video from the scene shows the front right side of the SUV completely demolished. Debris litters the sidewalk in front of the VDK Grocery, which appears heavily damaged, as law enforcement and emergency personnel flood the area.

    It wasn't clear if the driver was hurt. One person was seen being taken away on a stretcher.  

    Published 2 hours ago

