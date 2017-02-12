The Just Pups pet store is pictured in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The store was shut down within the last year as the state's attorney general investigates owner Joseph LoSacco.

A New Jersey pet store owner is in hot water again after the SPCA took custody of 73 dogs salvaged from his Just Pups store in East Hanover, the animal rights organization said.

Proprietor Joseph LoSacco allegedly failed to provide records and vetinerinary care for the dogs. He faces summonses from the East Hanover board of Health.

The SPCA said all of the rescued dogs will be adopted out at different locations.

"We took custody of 73 dogs that we rescued from Just Pups in East Hanover," a spokesperson for the organization said. "All being vetted at three separate locations."

The organization added that LoSacco recently had a Valhalla, New York Just Pups location shut down in addition to the East Hanover store, the third and final New Jersey store to close within the last 12 months, News 12 New Jersey reported. He's also under investigation by the state's attorney general.

Nine of the rescued pups were taken to veterinarians for treatment, while anima activists have taken in 24.

Animal advocates said they received a tip about LoSacco illegally bringing in puppies without paperwork or vet certificates last month. He allegedly bought them at an auction instead of from a licensed breeder.

An NJSPCA official went to the store to investigate and discovered the pet shop owner's brother with 32 illegal puppies, some of which were dying.

"At around 5:30 pm on January 2nd we received the tip," said Colleen Wronko, a volunteer for Reformers — Advocates for Animal Shelter Change in NJ. "I called it in to Sgt. Frank Rizzo of the NJSPCA, he went there, and Vinny LoSacci (brother of Joseph) showed up a few minutes later with 32 illegal puppies. Then we were finding out that the puppies were sick and some were dying."

Wronko added that the group initially complied to the state SPCA about the East Brunswick store after they got a tip that LoSacco allegedly stashed dead puppies in a freezer, was reusing needles, and failed to treat the puppies' distemper.

New Jersey police officers saved 67 puppies from a near-freezing van last April. Cops later determined the van belonged to LoSacco.

He was charged with 267 counts of animal cruelty late last February for alleged poor conditions at the East Brunswick outpost of the store. The location later had its business license revoked by the town.

The Paramus location had also been the target of investigations and complaints before Monday, authorities said.

LoSacco couldn't be reached for comment.

