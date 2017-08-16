Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani 'Doing Well' After Emergency Surgery Following Fall on Vacation - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani 'Doing Well' After Emergency Surgery Following Fall on Vacation

The former mayor says his knee buckled at a barbecue on Sunday

By Melissa Russo

    The Republican said Wednesday he is still in the hospital but is already up and walking around.

    (Published 41 minutes ago)

    Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani tells NBC 4 New York he is "doing well" after undergoing emergency knee surgery following a fall over the weekend. 

    The Republican said Wednesday he is still in the hospital but is already up and walking around. He told the New York Post he fell on Sunday while on vacation on Long Island.

    Giuliani said his knee buckled at a barbecue and said the problem stemmed from his youthful baseball days playing catcher. 

    "I was a catcher from a very young age, and I have suffered with ‘catcher’s knee’ for years, and the doctors said it would deteriorate," he told the Post.

    Surgeons had to repair a tendon. The former mayor is expected to be fine.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

