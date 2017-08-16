The Republican said Wednesday he is still in the hospital but is already up and walking around.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani tells NBC 4 New York he is "doing well" after undergoing emergency knee surgery following a fall over the weekend.

He told the New York Post he fell on Sunday while on vacation on Long Island.

Giuliani said his knee buckled at a barbecue and said the problem stemmed from his youthful baseball days playing catcher.

"I was a catcher from a very young age, and I have suffered with ‘catcher’s knee’ for years, and the doctors said it would deteriorate," he told the Post.



Surgeons had to repair a tendon. The former mayor is expected to be fine.