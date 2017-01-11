A roof collapsed in Yonkers Tuesday morning, injuring at least five people. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Bobcat operator who fell 30 feet was one of five people injured when the tractor plunged through a roof in Yonkers on Wednesday.

The roof caved in at the National Wholesale Liquidators store on Central Park Avenue just before midday while up to 40 people were shopping, the Yonkers Police Department said.

Shopper Osvaldo Hernandez said he saw water, the ground started to shake and then the roof caved in above them.

"We heard the thing collapse. We thought it was an earthquake. I said oh my goodness, I'm going to die right now, this is crazy."

Police said it appeared a piece of construction equipment had fallen through the roof, and aerial video from the scene showed what appeared to be a Bobcat at the center of the large collapse.

None of the injuries were thought to be life threatening, however two people had panic attacks and one person had a leg injury.

Authorities searched the building twice to check for people trapped, but were going to search again, Yonkers police commissioner Charles Gardner said.

"At this time we have no reason to believe anyone else is inside but we cannot be 100 percent sure until we remove the debris."

He said the building is unstable and will not be open "anytime soon".