A car on a new roller coaster at a Jersey Shore amusement pier got stuck and eight riders were rescued, officials said.

One car on the Hydrus in Seaside Heights stopped at the beginning of the ride on Wednesday evening, said Maria Mastoris, spokeswoman for Casino Pier.

Eight passengers were rescued from the car and brought to an elevator platform, then escorted to the ground, Mastoris said.

"We are proud of our workers who followed procedure and ensured the safety of our guests," she said in a statement.

The Hydrus opened in May, replacing the old Jet Star coaster, which was swept into the sea by Superstorm Sandy.

This Hydrus -- custom made in Germany -- is just 30 seconds, but is scarier than the old ride because it goes higher.

