NY School Bus Company Owner Indicted in Billing Scheme: Feds | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

NY School Bus Company Owner Indicted in Billing Scheme: Feds

By Checkey Beckford

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    An owner of a bus company now faces corruption charges. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

    The owner of a school bus transportation company in Rockland County has been accused by federal prosecutors of billing for bus maintenance that was never done, officials say. 

    Richard Brega of Brega Transportation Company was slapped with a five-count federal indictment Thursday. Authorities say that some county buses went for years without necessary maintenance.

    "The defendants' alleged fraud and corruption not only betrayed the public trust but risked making school buses, including some used for disabled childred, less safe," said U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. 

    Brega pleaded not guilty in court. His attorney, Kerry Lawrence, said his client looks forward to defending himself and is "confident this will all work out in court." 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NYSP

    A former Rockland County Board of Cooperative Educational Services employee has pleaded guilty as part of the conspiracy: prosecutors said Brega billed Rockland County $86,000, and county official William Popkave approved fraudulent invoices in return for $47,000 in free vehicle services.

    Prosecutors believe the scheme could have been happening for seven years, from 2008 to 2015. 

    It's unclear how many buses went unrepaired. 

    The U.S. attorney's office says other administrators at Rockland County BOCES had no knowledge of the scheme. 

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Follow Checkey Beckford

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us