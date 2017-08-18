A new Airbnb-like website lets people rent out their private pools, and officials in New York are warning residents that leasing out pools is illegal in the state and they’re prepared to take legal action against the company.

There are dozens of listings in the New York area on PoolForU.com, including in Brooklyn, Monsey, New City, Pomona and Spring Valley in New York, and Jackson and Lakewood in New Jersey.

The New York-based company has the slogan “Stay cool, rent a pool,” with listings including amenities of the pool, along with its dimensions, depth and the number of chairs and bathrooms on site.

But officials in Rockland County have issued a warning to residents, saying renting out pools goes against a state sanitary code that regulates the use of pools.

Photo credit: PoolForU.com

“We have become aware of an online business that advertises pools for rent, many of them in Rockland County,” Rockland County Executive Edwin Day said in a statement.

“The practice is illegal under our sanitary code. It is dangerous and exposes both homeowner and the people using the swimming pool to unacceptable risks,” the statement read.

Day said the Rockland County Department of Health will shut down and levy fines against any homeowner who engages in the practice. He also said that the county is reaching out to PoolForU.com to inform them that they must cease the practice.

“We will take legal action if necessary,” Day said.

Residential pool owners are unlikely to have the permits required by New York State, Day said in a letter to PoolForU.com that was provided to NBC 4 New York. The permits are required by owners and maintainers of pools when the pools are used by the general public and other strangers. Generally, permit requirements do not extend to the use of the pool by family or friends of the owner.

"Pool owners who advertise on your website may be subject to significant fines through the unwitting use of your service," the letter reads.

Pool owners can face fines of up to $2,000 per day.

However, it's not illegal at the local or state level for owners to rent out their entire home, including pool, on sites like Airbnb.

Rockland County has posted an FAQ page about pool rentals.