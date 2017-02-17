Rockland County Teacher Mentally, Physically Abused Special Needs Students: Stony Point Police Department | NBC New York
Rockland County Teacher Mentally, Physically Abused Special Needs Students: Stony Point Police Department

    A Rockland County special education teachers is facing charges after she allegedly abused students with special needs, officials from the Stony Point Police Department said Friday.

    Yessenia Vasquez, 43, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by Stony Point police detectives, officials said. She was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled child or person, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, one count of unlawful imprisonment and four counts of second-degree harassment.

    Detectives opened an investigation after they received a complaint from the New York State abuse hotline last month alleging that Vasquez physically and mentally abused several special needs students during class from February to November 2016, officials said.

    The educator received a desk ticket; her next court appearance will be March 21, authorities said.

