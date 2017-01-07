Rockefeller Tree Comes Down Tonight | NBC New York
Rockefeller Tree Comes Down Tonight

It's been a great holiday season, but the tree is moving on to its next destination

    Coralie Carlson
    A crane removes the star from the top of the Rockefeller tree on Jan. 7.

    The holidays are officially over: The Rockefeller tree is coming down. 

    A crane arrived to Rockefeller Plaza late Saturday and workers were removing the Swarovski star, which shone with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and a total of one million facets. 

    The 550-pound star has been sitting atop the 94-foot Norway spruce, the second-largest tree ever to take over the plaza, since Nov. 16. 

    Although the tree from Oneonta, New York, is leaving Manhattan, its next destination may be its best: The tree's wood will be used for a Habitat for Humanity house.

