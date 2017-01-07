A crane removes the star from the top of the Rockefeller tree on Jan. 7.

The holidays are officially over: The Rockefeller tree is coming down.

A crane arrived to Rockefeller Plaza late Saturday and workers were removing the Swarovski star, which shone with 25,000 Swarovski crystals and a total of one million facets.

The 550-pound star has been sitting atop the 94-foot Norway spruce, the second-largest tree ever to take over the plaza, since Nov. 16.

Although the tree from Oneonta, New York, is leaving Manhattan, its next destination may be its best: The tree's wood will be used for a Habitat for Humanity house.