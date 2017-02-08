Robber Hits Bronx Bank For Thousands of Dollars, Flees To North Carolina in Stolen Car: Police | NBC New York
Robber Hits Bronx Bank For Thousands of Dollars, Flees To North Carolina in Stolen Car: Police

By Marc Santia

    Police are on the hunt for a 52-year-old armed robber who hit a Bronx bank for thousands of dollars and fled down south in a stolen car.

    Steven Ferrell allegedly walked into the Ponce de Leon Federal Bank on Southern Boulevard at around 11:00 a.m. in Foxhurst Dec. 27, 2016, police said. He then approached a teller, passed a note stating that he was carrying a gun and demanded money.

    Ferrell fled the scene on foot with $2,000, officials said.

    Detectives from the NYPD's Major Case Squad have tracked the career bank robber down to the Charlotte and Durham areas in North Carolina.

    An NYPD source says Ferrell is allegedly driving a stolen dark brown or burgundy 2010 Acura TL with a North Carolina license plate that reads "EDP 8964."

    Ferrell is said to be 6 feet 1 inch in height and about 220 pounds.

    Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

