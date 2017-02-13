Robber Attacks Man Leaving Subway Station in Bronx: NYPD

Police are warning commuters at a Bronx subway station to be alert for a man they say viciously attacked a 48-year-old man in a robbery two weeks ago.

The suspect knocked the unsuspecting target to the ground, kicking and punching the man before stealing his wallet at the Intervale station at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, police said.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The robber had his hair in a bun, is about 17 to 25 years old and weighs about 200 pound, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.